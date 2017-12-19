Wichita City Council wants more details before voting on fireworks ordinance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita residents will have to wait a few more weeks to find out the fate of fireworks in the city.

Tuesday, city council members decided not to take action on an ordinance that would mirror state law.

Under Kansas law, fireworks that emit sparks more than six feet are allowed.

City council members are divided on the issue.

“I would be in favor of, at minimum keeping what we have at best, tightening up enforcement,” said Janet Miller, a Wichita city council member.

“I’m fine with people shooting off larger fireworks if we can find safe zones for them to do that in,” said Jeff Longwell, mayor of Wichita.

Residents who spoke in front of council, also disagreed on fireworks.

“I love them,” said Janet Wilson, a Wichita resident. “The bigger the pop the better. Yes, public displays are great. But, I’m not the one popping them.”

“It didn’t take into consideration anything about safety,” said Deb Kinkor, a Wichita resident. “I mean, they’re just basically opening up and allowing all fireworks in an urban area.”

Longwell says city staff will research things like enforcement, fines and proper spaces to shoot off fireworks.

He hopes those details will be brought to council in the next 30 to 45 days.