Wesley announces seasonal visitation policy due to flu

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Children’s Hospital will enact its seasonal visitation policy for its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Special Care Nursery the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), as well as all of its adult ICUs starting today, December 19.

No person under the age of 12 will be permitted to visit those hospital units unless he or she is a patient or there are extenuating circumstances.

“Respiratory illnesses like RSV and the flu are most common during the winter months,” said Brett Hartkopp, Wesley Healthcare vice president of quality and infection prevention. “Many of the patients in these units have delicate or compromised respiratory systems and we want to limit their exposure to an illness that could compromise their health.”

The hospital said the number of patients visiting Wesley’s emergency departments has increased over the past few weeks with a large percentage with flu-like symptoms. They said the policy helps to protect patients, visitors and staff by preventing the spread of respiratory illnesses.

Tips For Avoiding Respiratory Illnesses:

Get immunized against seasonal flu

Wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizers

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your arm (not your hands)

Frequently wipe down counters, phones, computer keyboards and mouse, and other often-used surfaces and objects with disinfectant wipes

If you have flu-like or respiratory illness symptoms, stay home! Avoid public places and interacting with others until your symptoms have improved

Those with relatively mild symptoms should stay home and treat as you would for seasonal flu. Remember to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

People who have more severe symptoms such as shortness of breath, a persistent fever over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and altered levels of consciousness should see their doctor or go to their nearest emergency department.

