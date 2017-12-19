Students present pocket flags to service members

600 flags were donated for the project

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Just in time for the holidays, students at a middle school in Garden City presented hundreds of flags for service members on leave to take back with them on deployment.

The symbolism is heavy.

“A triangle flag like that is the last thing our family is given if we pass on to the next life,” said Sergeant First Class Frank Garcia to Horace Good Middle School. “I personally thank you for doing this.”

The flags are meant to help cheer up deployed service members.

“When you’re deployed,” said Garcia, “to get something from home or from somebody, a stranger, means a lot because that means somebody is out there who cares about you or is thinking about you.”

The students have been folding hundreds of American flags into triangles small enough to fit in a service member’s pocket.

“It could be very touching,” said Garcia about service members who receive the flags, “for some of us it will mean a lot. That’s why I carry a piece of the flag on me.”

Four service members accepted the flags on behalf of their colleagues across the state. They were touched by the students’ service project.

“Oh it’s huge,” said Sergeant First Class Jeromy Fisher. “It means a lot to me that these kids are not just thinking about X-Box and what they’re going to do after school. They’re thinking about people they don’t see every day.”

It was especially meaningful for Garcia, who was a student in that building back when it was a high school.

“These students did a great thing,” he said. “They should lift their heads high, and we appreciate it.”

