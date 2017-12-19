Public split on more surveillance cameras in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) City council found out on Tuesday that residents are divided about the addition of more downtown cameras.

“I have lived in Old Town so those cameras see every single, pretty much, action I take and I have mixed feelings about that,” says Katherine Camden, who lives near District 1.

What was supposed to be a discussion about Shot Spotter, a microphone system that can accurately detect gun shots, or 17 more surveillance cameras in the city turned into a debate almost mostly about the cameras.

“There are other ways to address this and I think the council should keep looking,” says another Wichita woman.

The area the cameras would go is in District 1, where police Chief Gordon Ramsay says responses to gun shots are among the highest in the city.

“The numbers are in the 60-70 range for 2017,” says Ramsay. “Cameras are great. Right? There is no doubt they help with crime. They help with safety and when used properly usually neighborhoods do fight for where they are going to go.”

“We are willing to step up and be a pilot program for these cameras,” says a man who went to the podium during the council meeting.

Andra Martin lives in Wichita and also works for the Housing Authority. She says, “If you not living in it you don’t understand the comfort it would bring us to have those cameras.”

But the discussion was cut somewhat short.

Cameras and Shot Spotter were both nixed though a motion was passed.

The united way and other partnering programs will get $290,000 to split between economic development, entrepreneurship and public safety, in the specific area of zip code 67214.

But council woman Lavonta Williams says those groups could decide to bring the cameras back into the discussion.

Some say that could cause dispute.

“It can cause problems with racial relations and make people feel like they are being profiled,” says Camden.

One of the reasons the conversation switched from Shot Spotters to cameras was the cost of Shot Spotter. It would initially cost $290,000 but would cost about $190,000 annually for upkeep. And for the initial price Chief Ramsay says they would only be able to afford a cheaper version of the program.