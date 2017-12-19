Police search for suspect in two bank robberies in Wichita

Mack Colvin, Jr. (Photo Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are searching for a suspect involved in robbing a bank.

It happened just after 10 a.m. at the Wheat State Credit Union in the 1400 block of South Oliver.

Police shared a photo of the suspect. They said he entered the bank with a gun and demanded money. The suspect fled the bank in a black Volkswagen Passat. No one was hurt during the robbery.

Police believe he is the same suspect that robbed the Fidelity Bank last week in the 1300 block of Woodlawn.

Late Tuesday, police named a man wanted for questioning for the robbery as well as the Fidelity Bank robbery. They are looking for Mack Colvin, Jr. a 31-year-old man described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 230 pounds.

