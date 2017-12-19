Police respond to bank robbery in southeast Wichita

Wichita police investigate a robbery at the Wheat State Credit Union. (KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are searching for a suspect involved in robbing a bank.

It happened just after 10 a.m. at the Wheat State Credit Union in the 1400 block of South Oliver.

Right now, few details have been released. KSN is working to find out more information.

