Police release photo of bank robbery suspect in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are searching for a suspect involved in robbing a bank.

It happened just after 10 a.m. at the Wheat State Credit Union in the 1400 block of South Oliver.

Police shared a photo of the suspect. They said he entered the bank with a gun and demanded money. The suspect fled the bank in a black Volkswagen Passat. No one was hurt during the robbery.

Police believe he is the same suspect that robbed the Fidelity Bank last week in the 1300 block of Woodlawn.

Bank robbery occurred at Wheat State Credit Union In he 1400 block of south Oliver. Here is a picture of the suspect. Call 911 if you recognize this individual. pic.twitter.com/TiWuowlbma — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) December 19, 2017

