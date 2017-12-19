Kohl’s to stay open for 83 hours for holiday shoppers

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This May 11, 2017 file photo shows a Kohl's department store, (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Retailer Kohl’s is keeping its stores open for 83 hours to help shoppers as Christmas nears.

The Milwaukee Business Journal says the Wisconsin-based company will start the 83-hour opening at 7 a.m. on Dec. 21. Stores will close on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.

However, hours may vary depending on the location.

The company opened stores around the clock during the holidays in 2015 and 2016.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s