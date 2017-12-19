Kohl’s to stay open for 83 hours for holiday shoppers

Retailer Kohl’s is keeping its stores open for 83 hours to help shoppers as Christmas nears.

The Milwaukee Business Journal says the Wisconsin-based company will start the 83-hour opening at 7 a.m. on Dec. 21. Stores will close on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.

However, hours may vary depending on the location.

The company opened stores around the clock during the holidays in 2015 and 2016.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.