Kelly met with black Republicans after Manigault departure

KEN THOMAS, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
John Kelly
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2017, file photo, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly calls on a reporter during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. Kelly told Fox News host Laura Ingraham in an interview that aired Oct. 30, 2017, that Confederate General Robert E. Lee was “an honorable man” and applying current thinking on social issues to figures in history is “very, very dangerous.” The former Marine general was responding to a question about a Virginia church’s decision to remove historical markers for Lee and George Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House chief of staff John Kelly has met with a group of black Republicans to promote the administration in the aftermath of Omarosa Manigault Newman’s departure.

Kelly told the group of black Republicans that “we are looking for talented young men and women” who would be willing to serve the country.

Kelly says he told the group “how rewarding it is” to serve the country and that the administration was “looking for very good people.”

The White House chief of staff tells reporters he made a brief appearance in Monday’s meeting. It came a week after Manigault Newman, one of the administration’s most prominent and visible African-American senior staffers, left the administration.

Manigault Newman was escorted off the White House grounds after resigning last week.

