KDOT: Bridge expansion joint on southbound I-135 near 1st Street to be repaired

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A broken bridge expansion joint on southbound I-135 at 1st Street, discovered on Monday, will be repaired Tuesday and Wednesday.

Starting at 9 a.m., the right lane of southbound I-135 from Central to 1st St., will be closed plus the entrance ramp onto southbound I-135 from 1st St. will be closed to begin the repairs. The lane and ramp will reopen at 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., the left and center lanes of southbound I-135 from Central to 1st St. will be closed to finish the repair across the expansion joint. The 1st St. entrance ramp onto southbound I-135 will again be closed during these hours.

Drivers should expect some congestion during the lane and ramp closure and use appropriate caution. The exit ramps to U.S. 54 will remain open during the repairs.

