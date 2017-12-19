TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas family has an extraordinary Christmas village display.

Every year after Thanksgiving, the pieces that make up the Gregg’s Christmas village come out of hibernation.

Randy Gregg begins placing the stores, restaurants, cars, and people in their respective spots.

He spent eight days this year, about four hours per day, putting up over 100 buildings and 500 smaller pieces.

Every year looks different from the last.

Gregg builds it all by himself which stemmed from what he calls “artistic differences” with his wife.

She decorates the rest of the house and they stay out of each other’s way.

