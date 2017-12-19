Fund announced in memory of Joey Weber

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas and the family of Joey Weber announced the creation of endowment in memory of him.

The conference was held in Hays Tuesday morning at the DSNWK Administrative Building. John and Nancy Weber and CEO Jerry Michaud attended.

Weber was resident of Hays and Oakley. He had autism spectrum disorder. Weber lost his life in the officer-involved shooting back in 2016.

Since then, Joey’s Law has passed in Kansas. The law allows for the voluntary identification on vehicles, drivers licenses, ID cards and placards for those needing assistance with cognition.

