Fund announced in memory of Joey Weber

By Published: Updated:

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas and the family of Joey Weber announced the creation of endowment in memory of him.

The conference was held in Hays Tuesday morning at the DSNWK Administrative Building. John and Nancy Weber and CEO Jerry Michaud attended.

Joey Weber (KSN Photo)

Weber was resident of Hays and Oakley. He had autism spectrum disorder. Weber lost his life in the officer-involved shooting back in 2016.

Since then, Joey’s Law has passed in Kansas. The law allows for the voluntary identification on vehicles, drivers licenses, ID cards and placards for those needing assistance with cognition.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s