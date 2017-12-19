Foley the sloth born Saturday at Topeka Zoo rainforest

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Topeka Zoo says the birth of a sloth means “Christmas came early.”

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the new arrival is named Foley. The Hoffman’s two-toed sloth was born Saturday.

The city said in a news release that the 27-year-old mother, named Jacque, and the newborn appeared to be “bright and alert and doing great” in the zoo’s Tropical Rain Forest.

The birth increased the zoo’s sloth population to four. Its other young sloth – Foley’s sibling, Newt – is 1 year old.

The gender of Foley and Newt aren’t yet known.

Native to a small area of Central and South America, Hoffman’s Two-Toed Sloths are threatened by deforestation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.