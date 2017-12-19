Driver’s license service restored after being down part of the day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Revenue restored driver’s license and ID services statewide after experiencing a technical malfunction with imaging software Tuesday morning.

The malfunction prevented temporary paper credentials from printing.

“We appreciate the patience of our customers and know how frustrating it is when things are not working correctly,” said Kansas Director of Vehicles Director David Harper.

Offices statewide are open until 6 p.m. tonight to serve customers.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.