Driver’s license service restored after being down part of the day

New Kansas IDs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Revenue restored driver’s license and ID services statewide after experiencing a technical malfunction with imaging software Tuesday morning.

The malfunction prevented temporary paper credentials from printing.

“We appreciate the patience of our customers and know how frustrating it is when things are not working correctly,” said Kansas Director of Vehicles Director David Harper.

Offices statewide are open until 6 p.m. tonight to serve customers.

