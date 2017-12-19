Baby used in jewelry heist

KSEE-TV Published:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/NBC News) – Police in Fresno, California are asking for the public’s help identifying seven people involved in a jewelry store heist.

Six women, a man, and a baby are seen on surveillance video from Sohna Jewelers and Fabric.

Fresno Police said the elaborate ruse happened within minutes.

“Based on what we can see on the video they obviously planned this, they were working together,” said Lt. Rob Beckwith.

The video shows some of the women distracting the owner with items in the store. Meanwhile another sneaks behind the counter into the back room.

“That subject was able to take a significant amount of jewelry that was kept back there and then left out the back door to a waiting vehicle,” Beckwith said.

