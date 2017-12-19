12 Littles of Christmas 2017

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In so many ways, kids are a blank canvas full of potential and promise, but looking for someone to help guide their brush. This year’s 12 Littles of Christmas let their personalities shine in a colorful display of holiday spirit.

Each pint-sized painter got to work on his or her own work of art at the Big Brothers Big Sisters building in downtown Wichita recently.

“We can choose to paint a penguin or a snowman,” 8-year-old Jonathan told us, “and I’m choosing a penguin.”

In so many ways, that’s the role of a Big… not to make the choices, but to help shape the thought process.

“Try to stay in the lines, and try to do your best,” advised 7-year-old Synceer.

And much like their artwork, their interests are unique.

“I like painting, drawing, spending time with my baby brother,” 9-year-old Reina said.”

“I like to sing,” 9-year-old Alexandria told us.

“Play football and go skating,” 10-year-old Dy’Ton said.

They’re studious like 12-year-old Mikalah.

“I’m really good when it comes to E.L.A.,” she said. “I normally read a grade above.”

“(I like) Science,” 8-year-old Miguel said with a smile,” because we get to make gingerbread men and destroy them.”

And they’ve all let their minds wander to what life would be like with a Big.

“I have someone to talk to and do something with because usually at home I have nothing to do,” 10-year-old Ricky said.

“Just to have someone to play with and someone to have fun with,” 11-year-old Donald imagined.

Or maybe it would mean a special night out.

“Go to the movies and Chuck E. Cheese,” 8-year-old Te’Asiah suggested.

Like all of us, they can’t wait to see what shows up under the tree.

“The best part about Christmas,” 11-year-old La’Darius said, “is you get to open up presents and make a mess of the front room.”

But the greatest gift of all, doesn’t come wrapped in paper.

“All I want for Christmas is my Big Brother,” 10-year-old Mercellis said.

It’s that simple. You could be the Christmas present that changes a child’s life. Make the match that helps transform their canvas into a masterpiece.

For more information on becoming a Big call 1-888-KS-4-BIGS or go to www.kansasbigs.org.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.