Woman walks to QuikTrip after being shot in the face

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning around 2:30. It happened in the 600 block of North Broadway.

Police said the woman walked to a nearby QuikTrip to get help.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the face. She was transported to the hospital. Police tell KSN her injuries were non-life threatening.

Police said they are still investigating the shooting and have yet to question the woman further.

If you have information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or investigations at 268-4407.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.