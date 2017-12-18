Woman walks to QuikTrip after being shot in the face

By Published: Updated:
Wichita police said a woman walked to the QuikTrip after being shot Monday morning on Broadway. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning around 2:30. It happened in the 600 block of North Broadway.

Police said the woman walked to a nearby QuikTrip to get help.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the face. She was transported to the hospital. Police tell KSN her injuries were non-life threatening.

Police said they are still investigating the shooting and have yet to question the woman further.

If you have information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or investigations at 268-4407.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s