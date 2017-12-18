Wichita police trade in tickets for gift cards

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The sound of sirens is something you don’t want to hear when there is a police officer pulled up behind you.

“The reason why I’m stopping you is your cracked windshield,” said Wichita Police Officer Paul Zamorano as he pulled over a Wichita driver.

But it wasn’t necessarily a bad thing if you were being pulled over by Zamorano or other Wichita Police officers Monday.

“I have two gift cards today… i think they’ll be surprised,” said Zamorano. “Probably not know what to think.”

What would normally result in a ticket was actually a gift in disguise.

“I tell you what I’m going to do today,” said Zamorano to driver Ryan Wise. “Instead of giving you a citation, a fix-it ticket, I’m going to give your license back, and then on behalf of Kwik Shop and the Wichita Police Department, I’m going to give you a $50 gift card.”

“It’s the first time I’ve been pulled over for my cracked windshield here and hell of a surprise to get a gift card,” said Wise.

“It’s nice to leave him in good spirits and on a good note,” said Zamorano.

The sirens were a bit more of a surprise for Connie Barton.

“You’re 76-years-young and I’m not going to ruin your driving record today okay?” asked Zamorano. “I hope not,” replied Barton. “Do me a favor and get your windshield fixed for me okay?” said Zamorano.

“I’ve never had a ticket in 76 years,” said Barton. “I’ve never been stopped in 76 years.”

Because of her cracked windshield, her luck changed, but for the better.

“We haven’t done any Christmas shopping so after my husband gets done bowling, we’re going to do our shopping. so, this will help,” said Barton.

Zamorano was one of several officers spreading the joy Monday.

There are 25 gift cards total that will be handed out through December 22.

