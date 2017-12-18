Toddler in critical condition after near drowning in southeast Sedgwick County

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities responded to a near drowning in southeast Sedgwick County Monday afternoon. It happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Greenwich. That is just south of Pawnee.

Dispatch said the call originally came in as a woman who found a 21-month old boy in a pond.

The child was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Lt. Lin Dehning with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the child was in the intensive care unit.

No other details of the drowning were released at this time.

