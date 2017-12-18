Thieves ransack Wichita home, steal 2-year-old boy’s birthday gift

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Instead of celebrating this holiday season, a mom is sorting through her belongings after a break-in at her home.

It happened over the weekend in southwest Wichita.

A report has been made with Wichita Police.

Jenna Munoz says besides the missing electronics, cosmetics, and food, her almost two-year-old son’s birthday gift, is gone.

Munoz returned home after a night away to this.

“The longer I look at it I notice it’s my comforter that’s rolled up into a ball attached to a dolly, and I look up my driveway, and I see my ottoman thrown out,” said Jenna Munoz, Wichita.

Munoz says, she immediately called police Sunday, and after walking through her home with officers, discovered about $15,000 worth of her belongings were missing.

Several TVs, a laptop, iPad, most of the clothes in her closet, among other items disappeared.

“I had spices and other miscellaneous food items, all of that was full,” said Munoz.

Even her son’s birthday present was gone.

“I got him a tablet and that was taken also,” said Munoz.

The single mother believes it was a random attack, and says her family and friends are helping her get through. But the support doesn’t make this sting around the holidays any easier.

“I’ve worked for everything that me and him have so just someone just took it all away from me,” said Munoz.

It’s not the only recent break-in on the street.

“They shattered my window, and they didn’t take anything just shattered it it’s just multiple times so it’s kind of considering me to move,” said Jonathan Licon, Wichita.

Licon says some people have talked about the need for more street lights in the neighborhood. Munoz is hoping those responsible are found for her son’s and others’ sake.

“I would like for them to get caught, not necessarily because I want my stuff back, but just so it doesn’t happen to more people,” said Munoz.

Munoz has renters insurance but says it will take her a while to replace everything.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.