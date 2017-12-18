Sarah Palin’s son arrested on domestic violence claims

By Published: Updated:
FILE--In this Sept. 3, 2008, file photo, Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, right, holds her son Trig, as she is joined by her family on stage after her speech at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn., Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2008. From left are son, Track, daughter, Bristol and her boyfriend, Levi Johnston, daughters Willow and Piper and husband, Todd. Police arrested the oldest son of Sarah Palin on charges related to domestic violence for the second time in as many years. Palin was arraigned Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, on three counts of felony burglary, misdemeanor reckless assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief. Each of the charges was related to domestic violence, according to court documents.(AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Police arrested the oldest son of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin on charges related to domestic violence for the second time in as many years.

Track Palin was arraigned Sunday on three counts of felony burglary, misdemeanor reckless assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief. Each of the charges was related to domestic violence, according to court documents.

No attorney was listed for Track Palin, who was being held at a pretrial facility in Palmer, Alaska.

In 2016, Palin was suspected of punching his girlfriend, who then became concerned that he was going to shoot himself with a rifle, court documents said.

He faced several charges related to domestic violence but had some dismissed in exchange for pleading guilty to possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

His then-girlfriend later filed for custody of their child, and in January she requested a protective order against Track Palin.

Attorney John Tiemessen, who said he represents Sarah Palin, acknowledged the arrest Sunday.

“Given the nature of actions addressed last night by law enforcement and the charges involved, the Palins are unable to comment further,” Tiemessen said. “They ask that the family’s privacy is respected during this challenging situation just as others dealing with a struggling family member would also request.”

Track Palin served in Iraq for a year in 2008.

Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, said when her son was first accused of domestic violence in 2016 that post-traumatic stress disorder might have been a factor.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s