Person of interest arrested after shots fired at Aggieville bar

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Riley County Police Department announced Monday they identified and located the person of interest after shots were reportedly fired at an Aggieville bar early Sunday morning. No arrests have been made at this time.

Spokeswoman Hali Rowland told KSNT News officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm and disorderly conduct. Rowland confirmed the incident happened at Tubby’s Sports Bar at 1:15 a.m.

RCPD posted two tweets with information regarding the suspect.

Police released a video and a picture from inside the bar. They said they’re looking to speak with the male highlighted in the video. He can be seen punching another person.

We are asking for help from the public after shots fired in Aggieville last night. More details here: https://t.co/RdcdNqSPzN pic.twitter.com/vmNxy0NtNr — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) December 17, 2017

UPDATE: The suspect in the firearm discharge in Aggieville has been identified and located. The investigation into possible charges continues. Thank you to everyone for your help! https://t.co/NG3UAnyVV6 — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) December 18, 2017

