Meryl Streep: ‘I wasn’t deliberately silent’ on Weinstein

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Weinstein is accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment or assault. He was fired by The Weinstein Co., expelled from various professional guilds and is under investigation by police departments in New York, London, Beverly Hills and Los Angeles. He denies all allegations of non-consensual sex, but he has apologized for causing "a lot of pain" with "the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Meryl Streep says she did not know Harvey Weinstein was allegedly harassing and assaulting women when they worked together.

Streep says in a statement Monday that Weinstein “needed me much more than I needed him and he made sure I didn’t know.” The Oscar winner says her association with him brought him credibility, which she says he used “to lure young, aspiring women into circumstances where they would be hurt.”

Streep says she composed the statement in response to a since-deleted tweet from Rose McGowan, who called out Streep for working with Weinstein. McGowan has alleged that Weinstein raped her.

Streep says she’s sorry McGowan sees her as an adversary because they are on the same side in the fight to eradicate the status quo power structure in Hollywood.

