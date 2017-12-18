Last minute shopping: Deals abound!

NBC News Published: Updated:

(NBC News) – The last week of Christmas shopping is here, and if you still haven’t finished, know that you are far from alone.

Retailers have anticipated your procrastination.

Many online retailers promise delivery by the weekend if you purchase by Tuesday.

Walmart is offering free pickup in-store right up until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Brick and mortar stores, meanwhile, are gearing up for a last minute rush this Saturday.

“You’re going to see a lot of last minute deals,” says RetailMeNot.com’s Sara Skirboll. “You’re going to see a lot of promotions in stores. So, not only coupon codes, cash-back offers, you’re also going to see other ways to get people into the stores.”

