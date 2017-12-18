Kansas woman admits stealing $5M from credit union

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas woman has admitted embezzling more than $5 million from a now-defunct credit union in a deal with prosecutors for a five-year prison sentence.

Nita Rae Nirschl pleaded guilty Monday to three crimes that occurred while she worked for the Parsons Pittsburg Credit Union. The 66-year-old woman pleaded guilty to one count each of embezzlement, money laundering and tax evasion. She was initially indicted on 81 counts.

The agreement calls for no fine, but she is required to make restitution for all the stolen money.

Federal prosecutors say that after an audit found the credit union was insolvent, it was placed in conservatorship and ultimately liquidated in March 2014. Nirshal began working for the credit union in 2000 and was fired in 2014.

Sentencing was set for March 5.

