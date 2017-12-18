Heights’ Terry Harrison to Bethel as Head Coach

NORTH NEWTON, KAN. – Terry Harrison, Wichita, has been named head coach of the Bethel College Threshers football program.

Bethel Athletic Director Tony Hoops announced the hire Dec. 18, following the resignation of Morris Lolar Nov. 21.

“We are extremely excited to name Terry Harrison the next head football coach,” Hoops said. “Terry comes from one of the top high school football programs in all of the state of Kansas, at Wichita Heights.

“He’s proven himself to be very successful coaching at a high level and we look forward to seeing him bring the same high standards of excellence to Bethel. Coach Harrison is simply a winner, and we are very fortunate to have him here at Bethel.”

Harrison comes to Bethel from Wichita Heights High School, where he has been Falcons head coach since November 2012. In five seasons with the team, Harrison has compiled an overall record of 38-16, winning four Kansas 5A regional championships, a district championship and a Greater-Area Wichita-League championship along the way.