FBI investigates after 70-year-old widow duped out of $225K

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The FBI is investigating after a 70-year-old Oklahoma woman said she was duped out of more than $225,000 by someone posing online as a U.S. Army general stationed in Syria.

Phyllis Lindsey tells The Oklahoman that she was contacted on Facebook by someone alleging to be “Gen. Lester Holmes.” The widow says she began talking and a “romance happened really fast.”

An FBI affidavit says Lindsey made four wire transfers in October. She believed the money was being used as payments for the delivery of luggage containing his discharge papers and money.

The fourth wire transfer was frozen after Lindsey’s son found she was being scammed and contacted the FBI. Records show the transfer for $100,000 was recovered this month from an Atlanta bank.

