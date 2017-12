It was a big night for high school basketball. Maize South Mavericks hosted the Eisenhower Tigers. The girls played first. The tigers built a big lead, but the mavericks came back and made it a game. In the end, Eisenhower was too good in transition, and won, 62-56.

The fellas played right after. And it went back and forth early on, but Eisenhower built a lead, and won, 73-70.