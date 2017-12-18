City of Wichita prepares for snow

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Wichita said in a Facebook post that they are working to prepare for possible snow this weekend.

Crews on Monday began applying brine to primary routes. The city said it takes about five days to get through the whole city to make sure the streets are covered.

The city said the brine will stay on the streets until precipitation falls.

Stay with the KSN Storm Tracker weather team as the forecast develops. Right now, on Christmas Eve day, there is a chance of flurries and light snow.

