City of Wichita prepares for snow

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Wichita said in a Facebook post that they are working to prepare for possible snow this weekend.

Crews on Monday began applying brine to primary routes. The city said it takes about five days to get through the whole city to make sure the streets are covered.

The city said the brine will stay on the streets until precipitation falls.

Stay with the KSN Storm Tracker weather team as the forecast develops. Right now, on Christmas Eve day, there is a chance of flurries and light snow.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s