Chick-Fil-A opens on Sunday to help stranded Atlanta airport passengers

ATLANTA (KXAN/AP) — It’s a sight many never expected to experience — eating Chick-Fil-A on a Sunday. The store, which normally closes that one day a week, turned on its friers to help those in need at the Atlanta airport when it experienced a major power outage over the weekend.

A sudden power outage that Georgia Power said was caused by a fire in an underground electrical facility brought the airport to a standstill Sunday about 1 p.m. All outgoing flights were halted, and arriving planes were held on the ground at their point of departure. International flights were being diverted, officials said. At least three flights from Austin were cancelled.

The City of Atlanta tweeted that it was providing shuttle service for those who needed a place to stay, and that Chick-Fil-A was stepping up to serve meals to stranded passengers. The Atlanta Airport called Chick-Fil-A opening up on Sunday a “#ChristmasMiracle,” and the city’s mayor said the company had provided more than 2,000 meals.

LIGHTS ON and delivering food and water to our passengers! Thank you @dancathy with @ChickfilA for opening on a SUNDAY! #ChristmasMiracle pic.twitter.com/0PlSxHIWj5 — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) December 18, 2017

