Breast cancer survivor fighting for 3D mammograms in SWKS

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — “I never would say I enjoyed my breast cancer experience, but a lot of good things have come from my journey,” said Heather Wright-Renick.

Wright-Renick was 33 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago. She lived in Garden City and had to get treatment in Wichita.

“I felt how unfair is it,” she said. “How unfair that we, you know I have insurance and I’m needing this service, and then I need to get in a car and drive three hours to go one way to go get this.”

She was a nurse at the time but has since set up the Breast Center at St. Catherine Hospital.

“We serve 22 counties, which is a whole bunch of women and men, and they shouldn’t have to go somewhere else to get the state of the art technology to get the best imaging available. They need to be able to do it right here in Garden City.”

She was thrilled when they were able to upgrade from analog to digital mammograms but soon learned they’re still behind.

“I went to Colorado to do training as part of my navigation training and they told me, ‘We’re super excited for you, but that’s already ten years behind, you guys are already ten years behind the curve.’”

Now, she’s trying to raise funds for a 3-D mammogram machine, which she says will help diagnose breast cancer sooner.

“What it does is that reduces your callback rate to 40 percent. It just gives you a clearer crisper look of what’s going on in the breast.”

The hospital is $50,000 away from its fundraising goal for the new machine. They hope to reach their $200,000 goal by the end of the year.

