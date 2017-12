KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A second victim of a house fire that killed three people in Kansas City, Kansas, has been identified.

The Kansas City Star reports that police have identified 60-year-old Ronald Guess as the second victim. The first victim is identified as 53-year-old Gwinn Green. Both are from Kansas City, Kansas.

Police are investigating the fire as a homicide case. The house fire took place early morning on Dec. 12.

The identity of the third victim has not yet been released.