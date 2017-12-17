Police, local businesses give early Christmas to those in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is the season of giving and that is exactly what Wichita police and local businesses did for those in need.

Several Wichita families arrived by party bus to a holiday feast at Pig In! Pig Out!

For years, Sgt. Kenneth Kimble has encouraged officers to look deeper when they run calls.

“If you look around and you see the households during the Christmas season, and you don’t see decorations, then you know somehow that this family might be struggling,” said Kimble.

For the families, it’s a day to share laughs and smiles with Wichita police officers. For the officers, it’s a day to put on a Santa hat instead of a badge.

“Sometimes when we meet these families, things aren’t going very well. So what we want to do is take them away from that at least for a day, bring them out to a happy occasion and bring them out with police officers to see this is what we do on a normal daily basis.”

With the help of Wichita Dent Company, Santa was able to give all the kids gifts and a new pair of shoes.

“Usually people don’t get this type of stuff, you know, so like for us to get it, it’s kind of a blessing,” Kimble added.

And a chance for officers to positively impact others.

Additionally those families got sent home with groceries and treats.

This WPD feast tradition is 10 years strong.

