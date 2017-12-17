Wisconsin boy collects 1,176 toys for sick kids

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CNN) – A Wisconsin second-grader made it his mission to collect Christmas gifts for kids in the hospital who can’t go home for the holidays.

He set a goal, and the community stepped up.

It’s a record-setting year for Cody Struble’s toy drive — nearly 1,200 gifts.

“Lego’s cars, matchboxes, hotwheels,” explained Cody. “Barbie dolls, puzzles.”

Those are just some of the toys Cody collected for kids he doesn’t even know. He came up with the idea to collect toys for kids at the hospital who can’t be home for the holidays.

“They might be sad,” said Cody. “They didn’t get any toys, but like, they got toys.”

He said he was tired from all of the work he has been doing, but it’s the best kind of work and his family is proud. And, his acts of kindness aren’t going unnoticed.

“This is Aaron Rodgers right here,” Cody said while showing off two autographed helmets he was given for his kind efforts. “And that’s Clay Matthews.”

With a little help from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Cody was also able to donate boxes of stuffed animals to the organization Faith Hope and Love. The stuffed animals are going into duffel bags for children displaced from their homes due to abuse, neglect or tragedy.