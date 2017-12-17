US soldier ambushed in Niger wasn’t captured

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Associated Press has learned that an American soldier killed in an ambush in Niger with three comrades but recovered days later wasn’t captured alive by the enemy or executed at close range.

That conclusion is based on the findings of a military investigation.

The report has determined that La David Johnson – a 25-year-old sergeant – was killed by enemy rifle and machine gun fire as he fled the attack by an offshoot of the Islamic State group.

The attack took place Oct. 4. Johnson’s body was recovered two days later.

U.S. officials familiar with the findings spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to describe details of an investigation that has not been finalized or publicly released.