Trump: Sen. McCain returning home to Arizona after treatment

By Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says Republican Sen. John McCain is returning home to Arizona after being hospitalized over the side effects from his brain cancer treatment.

Trump told reporters on Sunday that he spoke to McCain’s wife, Cindy, and wished the couple well.

The president says: “They’ve headed back, but I understand he’ll come if we ever needed his help, which hopefully we won’t.”

The House and Senate are scheduled to vote this week on Trump’s top legislative accomplishment, a sweeping tax package. Republicans secured the support of Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Bob Corker of Tennessee last week and should have enough votes for the GOP measure.

The 81-year-old McCain has been hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland.

Trump said: “He’s going through a very tough time, there’s no question about it.”

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s