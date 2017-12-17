Trump: Sen. McCain returning home to Arizona after treatment

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says Republican Sen. John McCain is returning home to Arizona after being hospitalized over the side effects from his brain cancer treatment.

Trump told reporters on Sunday that he spoke to McCain’s wife, Cindy, and wished the couple well.

The president says: “They’ve headed back, but I understand he’ll come if we ever needed his help, which hopefully we won’t.”

The House and Senate are scheduled to vote this week on Trump’s top legislative accomplishment, a sweeping tax package. Republicans secured the support of Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Bob Corker of Tennessee last week and should have enough votes for the GOP measure.

The 81-year-old McCain has been hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland.

Trump said: “He’s going through a very tough time, there’s no question about it.”