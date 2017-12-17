‘Tomorrow’s not a promise for anybody’: Family remembers young murder victim

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The holidays are typically a fun time people enjoy with their loved ones. But for one family in Wichita, an important piece is missing.

Nakari Moore, known as Kari by those closest to him, was shot and killed last month. Police have arrested a suspect, but Moore’s family says that does little to ease their pain, especially during the holidays.

That’s why they’re urging others to be thankful for the time they have with loved ones.

“He was a wonderful kid, the best kid I could ask for,” said Aronya Brooks, Nakari Moore’s mother.

Brooks says her son Kari loved his family and the holidays, but this year his Christmas stocking will not be filled.

“It’s going to be hard because it’s kind of like my joy is gone because he’s not here,” said Brooks.

Wichita police say Nakari Moore was paying a bill at a cell phone store and as he was leaving a 16-year-old suspect fired into his car. That juvenile is now charged with first-degree murder and Moore’s family is struggling to cope with their anger and loss.

“I miss him and I mean you just got to deal with it because there’s nothing I can do to bring my brother back so I’m hurt,” said Kishaun Brooks.

While the motive in the murder is still unclear, Kari’s mother says he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“There was no reason for my son to get shot, basically, in my mind, so I don’t understand what type of anger was going on for you to do that,” said Aronya.

Looking at family photos with Kari’s famous smile is how the family keeps the 19 year old’s fun-loving spirit alive. They hope his story will serve as a reminder to others of the importance of family.

“Tomorrow’s not a promise for anybody and keep your family close, you loved ones close and I just pray that we get justice for my brother and I love him and I can’t wait to see him again,” said Kishaun.

