Tanganyika Wildlife Park introduces baby sloth named Chewbacca

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – Tanganyika Wildlife Park announced it is adding a brand new baby animal to its family.

The Goddard wildlife park made the announcement on Facebook Sunday morning.

Chewbacca, the baby sloth, will be joining the family in March. And man is he a cutie!

Tanganyika Wildlife Park is currently closed for the season, but they will reopen in March.

