Major Kellogg ramp will be closed most of Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A major part of the highway will be closed for most of today, so be prepared before heading out to work.

The southbound ramp from I-135 to eastbound Kellogg will be closed from 9:00 a.m.until 4:00 p.m. This is to allow workers to patch some concrete on the ramp bridge.

“It was closed last Thursday and patching was done on the concrete areas, and we found some more that needed patching,” said Tom Hein, with the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Hein said there was congestion last week, and expects the same for today’s commute. He advised drivers to take an alternate route, such as exiting Lincoln and then getting on the northbound I-135 to eastbound Kellogg.

“We know it’s an inconvenience but when you have that much traffic going on these ramps, there’s wear-and-tear to them, so they’ve got to be patched,” Hein said.

Upcoming weekend closure

Drivers should start to prepare for a major weekend closure at the Kellogg and I-235 interchange in west Wichita.

From January 5-8, the whole interchange will close so crews can move large, steel beams over the traffic lanes

