Las Vegas memorial crosses are moving to a museum

LAS VEGAS (KSNW) – They were simple, wooden crosses, but they became among the most poignant and heartfelt tributes to the 58 lives taken in the October 1 massacre.

They stand silently, a reminder of Las Vegas’ worst moment — 58 names, 58 crosses. And Sue Ann Cornwell and her sister wanted one more chance to say goodbye to Denise Burditus.

Sue Ann and her sister were at that concert, too.

“After I got my sister out I went back in and carried some people out and they needed trucks,” said Sue Ann Cornwell.

Sue Ann’s truck became an ambulance, and at that moment her life became connected to a woman she never met. She raced to the hospital with a wounded Denise Burditus, 50 years old, from West Virginia.

“Unfortunately, Denise passed away in the back of my truck,” said Cornwell.

One life, one cross. One person the Clark County Museum will not let be forgotten.

“This is a permanent part of the county museum collection and we will be caring for it for hundreds of years,” explained Mark Hall-Patton.

Sunday, these 58 crosses will be put into protected, climate-controlled storage. They are important and fragile artifacts.

“The problem is that these are falling apart out here,” said Hall-Patton. “They’re beginning to break down and we don’t want that to happen.”

Inside the museum, they are doing the careful cataloging of all the things placed by each cross — all to make sure this history is not misplaced or forgotten.

“It’s important that we don’t forget because history is who we are,” said Cornwell. “It’s a part of our makeup, whether it’s good history or bad history.”

But that night, for better or worse, is our history. With an obligation to never forget.

