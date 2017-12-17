Kansas legislative committee to review plan for new prison

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas legislative committee is preparing to review a plan for building a new state prison in Lansing and its meeting could prove important to the project’s future.

A joint committee on budget issues is scheduled to meet Wednesday afternoon for an update from Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood.

The final go-ahead must come from the governor and legislative leaders by early January.

House Majority Leader Don Hineman says he will wait until after the budget committee’s meeting to decide whether he’ll support the project.

The Department of Corrections wants to hire giant private-prison company CoreCivic to build a prison in Lansing for 2,400 inmates to replace the state’s oldest and largest prison there. The state would run the prison but lease it from CoreCivic for 20 years before owning it.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s