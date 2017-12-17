Jingle bell nearly costs toddler a finger

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (CNN) – Andi Jackson, a 14-month-old girl in St. Louis County, Missouri is your typical toddler. She recently found trouble in the most unsuspecting way.

“I was terrified,” said Lisa Jackson, Andi’s mother.

Dad Sean and mom Lisa found themselves in a bizarre situation. With four young daughters they baby-proof everything. One thing they never gave a second thought was a tiny jingle bell.

“My husband comes up and says look what trouble does,” said Lisa. “Our fourth, Andi, she’s got a jingle bell on her finger. We laughed for second because she’s the mischievous one.”

But the Jacksons quickly realized this wasn’t a laughing matter. The green jingle bell on Andi’s finger wouldn’t budge. It was firmly locked around her left index finger. They used baby oil, but it wouldn’t slide off.

After is started bleeding they rushed to a local emergency room, where the doctor said something that shocked Lisa.

“She said ‘I’m not touching this I haven’t seen anything like this,'” recalled Lisa.

They were advised to take Andi to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. By now their toddler was screaming in pain. And local anesthesia wasn’t calming her down.

Before taking their daughter to the operating room, Lisa says the doctors couldn’t make any promises to whether Andi’s finger could be saved.

Emergencies like this one might seem like one-in-a-million. But doctors at St. Louis Children’s Hospital see plenty of injuries around the holidays.

“I think the small items in gifts or ornaments things that go on the outside of a package that a child can pull at that can always be a source of a problem,” said Dr. Brad Warner.

Dr. Warner says some of the scariest holiday injuries include swallowed toy batteries and magnets.

After the jingle bell was successfully removed, Andi’s tiny arm was left bandaged up and she will need followup care.

But the Jacksons are thankful their daughter didn’t lose her finger. They hope their experience will help other parents identify potential hazards in their home.

