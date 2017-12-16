Wichitans recognize fallen soldiers during wreath-laying event

Wreaths Across America (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many came out to lay wreaths on the graves of fallen servicemen and women in Wichita today.

“Our nation stands as a shining beacon of liberty and freedom to the world,” said Lori Graham, Wreaths Across America.

At 11:00 this morning, thousands of people across the nation honored fallen veterans.

Here in Wichita, city and county officials, community members, as well as those who served or continue to serve, took part in the city’s first ever Wreaths Across America ceremony.

“We say thank you and we are honored to know you,” said Graham.

Almost 700 veterans are buried at Calvary Cemetery. With the help of sponsors, the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter provided a little more than 500 wreaths for the ceremony.

“There’s all kinds of people that care. We care about your family members that sacrificed everything for us,” said Deanna Girrens, Wreaths Across America coordinator.

Those that attended the ceremony say the wreaths are a way to show that the fallen soldiers aren’t forgotten.

As people laid the wreaths at the gravesites, they reflected on the sacrifices that each one of the veterans made for our freedom.

“As you see all the wreaths laid, you know that it was quite a price indeed for us to be free,” said Richard Golden who attended the ceremony.

Ceremony organizers were pleased with the turn-out, and hope to bring the ceremony to more Wichita cemeteries.

