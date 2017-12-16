U.S. Marshals, KCK Police arrest 8 in Friday operation

KSHB-TV Published:
(Photo courtesy Kansas City Kansas Police)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSHB) – A joint operation Friday by the U.S. Marshals and Kansas City, Kan. Police took several suspects into custody and a trove of guns, cash and drugs off the streets.

Kansas City, Kan. Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted late Friday that his officers assisted the US Marshal’s Service in an operation that started around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of S. 74th Street.

By the time the operation ended, the Marshals and police took eight people into custody.

In addition to the arrests, agents seized 22 firearms, $31,000 in cash, 41 grams of heroin, more than 1,000 grams of methamphetamine, 246 grams of cocaine, 2,000 grams of marijuana, 40 THC chewables and several prescription pills.

Agents originally went to the neighborhood based on a tip to look for a suspect wanted on several felony warrants. When police surrounded the house, four people initially came out. Four more people were eventually arrested by the time the operation was complete.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s