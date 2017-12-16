U.S. Marshals, KCK Police arrest 8 in Friday operation

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSHB) – A joint operation Friday by the U.S. Marshals and Kansas City, Kan. Police took several suspects into custody and a trove of guns, cash and drugs off the streets.

Kansas City, Kan. Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted late Friday that his officers assisted the US Marshal’s Service in an operation that started around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of S. 74th Street.

By the time the operation ended, the Marshals and police took eight people into custody.

In addition to the arrests, agents seized 22 firearms, $31,000 in cash, 41 grams of heroin, more than 1,000 grams of methamphetamine, 246 grams of cocaine, 2,000 grams of marijuana, 40 THC chewables and several prescription pills.

Agents originally went to the neighborhood based on a tip to look for a suspect wanted on several felony warrants. When police surrounded the house, four people initially came out. Four more people were eventually arrested by the time the operation was complete.

