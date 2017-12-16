Man wants to re-adopt dog he surrendered after shelter raises funds for surgeries

WATERLOO, Iowa (CNN) – An eastern Iowa man wants to re-adopt his pet after an animal shelter he dropped his dog off at performed thousands of dollars in surgery.

Boris is a 10-year-old chihuahua and former owner Jeffrey Ferrie say s he thinks the dog broke his jaw after getting into a fight with the neighbor’s dog.

So, with no money to pay for x-rays and surgery, Ferrie surrendered Boris to the Cedar Bend Society.

“I would love to get my dog back. I didn’t want to give him up, but that was the only option that I had, and they made it seem as though they were just going to put him down anyway,” said Jeffrey Ferrie. “I didn’t think there was any option that he would survive this ordeal to begin with.”

After sharing Boris’s story on social media, Cedar Bend Humane Society co-director Kristy Gardner says they were able to raise nearly $5,000 to pay for his surgery.

“We were just completely blown away with the generosity of our community. We definitely have a lot of animal lovers out there,” said Kristy Gardner.

Since the money was raised through donations, Ferrie says he should be able to readopt Boris.

“So, they’re not out anything if they were to either give me back my dog or allow me to re-adopt him,” said Ferrie. “There’s nothing coming out of their pockets if they decide to do that.”

Right now, Gardner says their biggest concern is Boris.

“Our main concern is the animal. Right now we’re just moving forward with the care of the dog,” said Gardner. “We’re not concentrating on getting him adopted or where he needs to go from here. Right now, our focus is on the dog.”

When it comes time to put Boris up for adoption, Gardner says she will evaluate everyone, including Ferrie.

