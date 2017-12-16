Man pleads guilty to kidnapping, raping Kansas deputy

William Luth and Brady Newman-Caddell (KSN Photo)

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – A Blue Springs, Missouri, man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and raping a sheriff’s deputy in Johnson County, Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports that 25-year-old William Luth will face a recommended sentence of more than 40 years in prison after entering the plea Friday. A second suspect, Brady Newman-Caddell, is due in court Thursday.

The attack happened in October 2016 outside the Johnson County Detention Center in Olathe. The female deputy testified at a preliminary hearing in February that she was on her way to work when a man punched her and forced her into a vehicle, where another man was in the driver’s seat.

The deputy testified she was attacked by both men. Authorities say DNA testing was among the evidence linking the men to the crime.

