Fetus, transgender, diversity among words banned at CDC

(CNN) – Fetus, transgender, diversity — those words are fine to say on air. But, the White House apparently does not want to see them in the CDC’s next budget report.

According to The Washington Post, policy analysts at the CDC in Atlanta had a meeting Thursday with senior CDC officials.

There they were reportedly told of the list of forbidden words.

The Post reports these seven words and phrases cannot be used in any of the CDC’s official documents that are being prepared for next year’s budget.

Besides the three words we mentioned earlier, the list supposedly includes the following words: vulnerable, entitlement, evidence-based and science-based.

Health and human services says the report is not accurate.

HHS spokeswoman Matt Lloyd had this response to the Washington Post story:

“The assertion that HHS has ‘banned words’ is a complete mischaracterization of discussions regarding the budget formulation process. HHS will continue to use the best scientific evidence available to improve the health of all Americans. HHS also strongly encourages the use of outcome and evidence data in program evaluations and budget decisions.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.