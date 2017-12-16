Delaware trooper shoots, kills suspect while being dragged by car

WILMINGTON, Del. (CNN) – A Delaware trooper shot and killed a driver Friday as he was being dragged by the vehicle.

Authorities say the trooper was conducting a traffic stop when the driver tried to get away.

The officer was hit by the car and was being dragged when pulled his gun and shot the driver.

The suspect was killed and the trooper was treated and released from a local hospital.

