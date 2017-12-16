Army veteran awarded payment-free car at halftime

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita native David Stack thought he was just going out to the floor for applause at halftime of the Shockers game at Intrust Bank Arena on Saturday.

What he got, he says, was much more.

Retired US Army sergeant Stack was the recipient of the “Everyday Hero” recognition from Hometown Chevy Dealers and GallantFew, when he was awarded a 100 percent payment-free 2018 Chevy Trax.

“I’m pretty surprised, I didn’t know what was happening. I really appreciate it very much,” Stack said.

Stack and his wife, Angie accepted the award along with their two children. They agreed, the car is a blessing.

“It’s gonna help, let me tell you. It will help,” Stack said.

Stack served in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He and his family now reside in Newton.