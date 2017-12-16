19-year-old man killed in Anderson County crash

By Published:

ANDERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An Independence man has died after a crash in Anderson County Friday night.

The crash happened about two miles south of Welda just before midnight.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Texas man was driving a semi-truck northbound on highway 169 when the truck left the roadway and drove through the grass and struck a concrete culvert and the milepost 92 sign. The driver of the truck then over-corrected and re-entered the highway, hitting a Chevrolet Tracker.

Andrew Metcalf, 19, of Independence, was driving the Chevy that came to rest in a ditch. Calvert died at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck and his passenger did not suffer any injuries.

